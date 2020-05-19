Menu
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Driver flees crash after car rolls on its roof

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 9:00 AM
A PERSON has done a runner after rolling their car on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.22am, police were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Monaco Dr and Svendsen Rd, Zilzie.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle was on its roof and the single occupant appeared to have fled the scene.

Paramedics and one fire crew were also in attendance.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More to come.

