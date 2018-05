SNAP! Ergon Energy's Biggenden crew was sent to install a new pole as well as refit lines and hardware.

SNAP! Ergon Energy's Biggenden crew was sent to install a new pole as well as refit lines and hardware. Ergon Energy

A DRIVER fled the scene after smashing into and destroying a power pole at Dallarnil.

Ergon Energy's Biggenden crew was sent to restore power to customers around Dallarnil after the vehicle hit the pole about 7.25am on Saturday.

They needed to install a new pole as well as refit lines and hardware.

The driver and vehicle were no longer at the scene when first responders arrived, an Ergon spokesperson said.