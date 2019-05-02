Driver fined for crash where she hit neighbour's child

A WOMAN who left a teenage boy with a broken leg, fractured skull and collapsed lung after driving into him has been fined $800 in a Bundaberg court.

Toni-Gaye Wigg appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, pleading guilty to drive without due care and attention or drive without reasonable consideration for other persons using road, causing death or grievous bodily harm.

It was heard on September 1, Wigg had been driving along Simms Rd, before turning right on to Lovejoy St.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Wigg cut the corner and narrowly missed two boys on bikes, but hit her neighbour's son with enough force to knock him off the bike and onto the pavement.

She then called emergency services, and the boy was treated in both Bundaberg Hospital before being transported to hospital in Brisbane.

Wigg claimed not to see any of the cyclists, and only became aware of them when she heard a "bang".

Sen Const Klaassen said he believed the boy had since made a full recovery.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said Wigg had not been speeding at the time of the incident.

She said the children, who were wearing dark clothes and not wearing helmets, had been told minutes before the accident to come inside as it was getting dark.

Ms Buchanan told the court Wigg was close friends with the parents of the boy, who were in court, and "simply didn't see the kids".

"She is friends with the parents and there is no animosity," Ms Buchanan said.

She said Wigg had been "traumatised, as are the others involved", and has had nightmares since the crash.

Wigg had since suffered with nightmares, and had seen a counsellor.

Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed Wigg had not been speeding and the crash was an accident, but he had to "consider the injury to the child".

Mr Woodford fined Wigg $800.

She was disqualified from driving for six months.