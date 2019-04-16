Driver fined after having beers for breakfast

DRINK-DRIVER: The Wattlecamp man decided it was safe to drive after a couple of beers in the morning.

A MAN who had beers for breakfast after a big night of drinking crashed his car on his way to buy more.

Brett Hatchett pleaded guilty to two charges in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, April 15.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the 50-year-old Wattlecamp man should know that amount of alcohol was not safe.

"I can't think of any circumstance where anyone would wake up and think it's safe to drive," Ms Pink said.

"I find that completely implausible, a couple of beers with rum chasers and you think you're going to be OK."

Police Prosecutor Barry Stevens said police officers had attended a single-vehicle crash in Wattlecamp on March 9.

A witness to the crash on McClymont Rd called police who arrived to find the Toyota Hilux Utility rolled onto the driver's side at 10.24am.

Defence lawyer Tom Carr said the car's tyres had been caught up in loose gravel, causing Hatchett to lose control of the vehicle.

The court heard the man had stayed with the vehicle and police later recorded his blood alcohol reading of 0.205.

"He told police he'd had a big night," Sgt Stevens said.

"He then woke up and started drinking beers and some chasers and then drove towards Wooroolin because he believed he didn't have enough beers in the fridge and wanted to buy some more."

Mr Carr said the Wattlecamp man had consumed approximately 12 mid-strength beers and three glasses of straight rum the night before.

He then went to bed after midnight without eating much.

"He didn't have breakfast and admits to consuming a couple of beers that morning," Mr Carr said.

"He did calculate that morning whether he'd be over, but he didn't take into account what he had drunk the night before."

Mr Carr said Hatchett had started making enquiries regarding counselling.

He said due to the defendant living in a remote area of Wattlecamp with no access to public transport, a disqualified licence would be difficult.

Ms Pink said the level of alcohol in Hatchett's system was very high.

"You were clearly adversely affected with that amount of alcohol in your system, in the sense of your ability to make decisions to drive safely," she said.

Hatchett was fined $250 for failing to have proper control of a vehicle, and fined $1000 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

His licence was disqualified for eight months, due to already having it disqualified for one month.

All convictions were recorded.