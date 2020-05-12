Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
News

Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red bench raising domestic violence awareness

        Red bench raising domestic violence awareness

        News Residents are being asked to get involved with a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence by taking photos at this landmark.

        ‘Desperate’ backpackers knocked back from farm work

        premium_icon ‘Desperate’ backpackers knocked back from farm work

        Rural ‘It’s all downhill from here’: Why seasonal workers are being denied picking jobs.

        Alleged armed servo robber granted bail

        premium_icon Alleged armed servo robber granted bail

        News The 21-year-old allegedly stole a sum of money and produced a knife.

        Woman pays price for excessive speeding

        premium_icon Woman pays price for excessive speeding

        News A 43-year-old Bundaberg woman paid the price for being caught at 69km/h over the...

        • 12th May 2020 4:16 PM