Driver evades police by heading through canefields

Bundaberg police needs help to find the driver of a car like this.

A DRIVER in a white Suzuki Jimney has gone off-road, driving through canefields and along railway lines to avoid being caught by Bundaberg Police.

Police tried to pull the driver over on Sunday at 4.15pm after they saw the vehicle, without registration plates, trespassing on Bundaberg Sugar land off Fairymead Rd.

When an attempt was made to intercept the car the driver failed to comply with the direction and evaded police by travelling through canefields along the railway line located along Tantitha Rd, Gooburrum.

The vehicle has been identified as a white Suzuki Jimney.

Police would like the community to assist in the investigation and urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle to call Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 or Police Link 131 444 and quote reference number QP1700882882.