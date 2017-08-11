Driver disqualified and fined $400

CARL Coupe was just going to drop his mother off at home from a club late at night when police stopped his car.

It was a problem as Coupe had no licence.

Coupe, 22, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving without a licence - demerit points at 10.50pm on Friday, June 9.

Prosecutor Snr Constable Andrew Blunt said Coupe was stopped in Maryborough St and said he just wanted to be honest and had no licence, and was dropping his mother off after being at a sports club.

The licence was suspended because of demerit points from February 22 until August 21.

Coupe was fined $400, his licence disqualified for another six months.