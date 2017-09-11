27°
Driver disqualified all over again

Brough pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving on July 17 when disqualified by court order.
JAKE Brough has lost his licence for another two years after being caught driving when disqualified.

Brough pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving on July 17 when disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess said Brough knew he was disqualified last September but told officers he was only driving "to test a car because he'd replaced its battery”.

He said Brough had three priors for driving unlicensed offences and fines did not appear to deter him.

Brough told the court he was going through "a break-up” at the time.

Brough said police had also seized his car.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for two more years - added on to his existing two year disqualification.

