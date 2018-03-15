Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POSITIVE RESULTS: One driver tested for drugs during the operation returned a positive result.
POSITIVE RESULTS: One driver tested for drugs during the operation returned a positive result. Carolyn Archer
Crime

Driver detours on nature strip in front of police

15th Mar 2018 3:54 PM

A DRIVER who drove on the nature strip in front of police was one of a string of drivers fined and charged during a traffic blitz yesterday.

Police from Gin Gin and the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit teamed up for the first of a series of highway operations targeting drug driving.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two drivers were charged with unlicensed driving and one driver returned a positive result to a saliva test for drugs.

Police also issued a series of traffic fines during the patrol.

bundaberg drug driving gin gin queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail
Six months jail after police find 100,000 child porn images

Six months jail after police find 100,000 child porn images

Crime A GIN Gin man whose own actions led police to more than 100,000 child pornography images on a range of his devices will spend six months behind bars.

  • 15th Mar 2018 4:06 PM
Cyclist taken to hospital after falling off bike

Cyclist taken to hospital after falling off bike

News Man suffers facial injuries

  • 15th Mar 2018 4:01 PM
Insolvency down but plenty lining up for help

Insolvency down but plenty lining up for help

News Vinnies showing support

  • 15th Mar 2018 5:04 PM
Teenager recounts night of fatal stabbing

Teenager recounts night of fatal stabbing

Crime Boy was playing on his X-box when he heard noises

  • 15th Mar 2018 5:01 PM

Local Partners