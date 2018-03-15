Driver detours on nature strip in front of police
A DRIVER who drove on the nature strip in front of police was one of a string of drivers fined and charged during a traffic blitz yesterday.
Police from Gin Gin and the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit teamed up for the first of a series of highway operations targeting drug driving.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two drivers were charged with unlicensed driving and one driver returned a positive result to a saliva test for drugs.
Police also issued a series of traffic fines during the patrol.