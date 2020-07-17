Menu
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
Driver detained by police after crash at major intersection

Eden Boyd
16th Jul 2020 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

