Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a person involved in an evade police incident at Howard.
News

Driver crashes car in Howard while running from police

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Jul 2019 10:27 AM
POLICE are on the hunt for a driver who crashed an allegedly stolen car while trying to escape police at the weekend.

The driver of a maroon Nissan Pathfinder evaded Howard police near the Bruce Hwy and Howard Heights Rd when it failed to stop for a speeding offence in Howard about 5.54am on Sunday.

The car was later found crashed in bushland at the intersection of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea.

A member of the public reported seeing a male driver flee on foot. He has not been located.

 

The alledged stolen car was later found crashed in bushland at the intersection of Burrum River Rd and the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea.
The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Bargara address, near Bundaberg.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

fccrash fccrime fcpolice fraser coast howard stolen car
Fraser Coast Chronicle

