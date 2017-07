Police said Ewing's registration ended on May 31 and his licence had been SPER suspended since May 17.

JOSHUA Ewing is $800 poorer - to be paid out in fines - after he pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to driving an unregistered car and driving unlicensed (repeat offender) on June 2.

Police said Ewing's registration ended on May 31 and his licence had been SPER suspended since May 17.

Ewing said he was unaware about his licence suspension and believed his car registration was not due until June 4.

Ewing was fined $790.