Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver cops $400 fine for after wine

Walsh pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Walsh pleaded guilty to drink driving. Rostislav_Sedlacek

DRINKING three glasses of red wine before driving proved costly for mother-of-three Joelene Renate Walsh.

On November 23, Walsh was driving along Mt Perry Rd when she was stopped by police for an RBT about 6.30pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Walsh had an alcohol reading of 0.017.

Walsh told police she had consumed three glasses of red wine between 12.30-6.30pm.

She pleaded guilty to drink driving, was fined $400 and lost her licence for one month.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
Blind man's attacker walks free from court

Blind man's attacker walks free from court

A BUNDABERG man who punched a blind man on a street in a violent daylight attack that shocked the community has walked free from court.

Bundy's Poppy tosses coin and meets Maria Sharapova

Bundaberg's Poppy Loeskow (middle) with former WTA player Alicia Molik and ANZ head of marketing Carolyn Bendall.

'I was quite shocked'

Guess who's back and ready to play again

I'M BACK: Antonio Kaufusi (middle) on the bench with the Canterbury Bulldogs in his final season.

Kaufusi is coming back to play for The Waves

Hooning and green waste on Div 10 candidate's list

DIVISION 10: Candidate Crystal Jones is back in the race.

Crystal Jones has second tilt at council

Local Partners