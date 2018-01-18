Driver cops $400 fine for after wine

DRINKING three glasses of red wine before driving proved costly for mother-of-three Joelene Renate Walsh.

On November 23, Walsh was driving along Mt Perry Rd when she was stopped by police for an RBT about 6.30pm.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Walsh had an alcohol reading of 0.017.

Walsh told police she had consumed three glasses of red wine between 12.30-6.30pm.

She pleaded guilty to drink driving, was fined $400 and lost her licence for one month.