Driver caught 47km/h over speed limit

MAN caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway.
The man faces a $1177 fine, six-month licence suspension and loss of eight demerit points.
The 37-year-old Gladstone man was stopped by Bundaberg police about 2.35pm last Sunday.
MAN caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway.
The man faces a $1177 fine, six-month licence suspension and loss of eight demerit points.
The 37-year-old Gladstone man was stopped by Bundaberg police about 2.35pm last Sunday.
DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.