Driver caught 47km/h over speed limit

Man caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway. Valerie Horton
Jim Alouat
by

MAN caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway.

The man faces a $1177 fine, six-month licence suspension and loss of eight demerit points.

The 37-year-old Gladstone man was stopped by Bundaberg police about 2.35pm last Sunday.

