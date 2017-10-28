Driver caught 47km/h over speed limit

Man caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway.

Man caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway. Valerie Horton

MAN caught doing 147km/h in 100km'h zone along the Bruce Highway.

The man faces a $1177 fine, six-month licence suspension and loss of eight demerit points.

The 37-year-old Gladstone man was stopped by Bundaberg police about 2.35pm last Sunday.