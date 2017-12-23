Menu
Driver busted on her way to school reunion

Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2

GAIL Shewan was heading out to a school reunion when police busted her for unlicensed driving.

Shewan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed - repeat offender, in Bundaberg West on Friday, November 10.

"I take offence about being called a repeat offender. It was only my second time,” Shewan told the court.

"I was going to a school reunion. I'm a full-time carer,” Shewan said.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said she did not have a licence. It had expired.

Shewan said she previously renewed her licence and had believed this was until 2018.

She was fined $180 and disqualified for one month.

