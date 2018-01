The 40-year-old driver was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Trevor Veale

A MAN has suffered a broken ankle after he crashed his vehicle into a tree.

The 40-year-old driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

His passenger, a 36-year-old woman, had minor injuries to her leg.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 12.30am today along Pine Creek Rd, Pine Creek.