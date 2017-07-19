Driver blows more than three times the limit after crash

DRINK DRIVING: Corey Eccles was more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

COREY Eccles agreed with Magistrate Belinda Merrin when she told him that he would have insight into how lucky he was after his crash - and not to have killed or injured himself or others.

"Very much so," Eccles said.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on July 2 with an alcohol reading of 0.163, more than three times the legal limit, at South Kolan.

Police came across Eccles in his car facing a guard rail with front-end damage on Cedars Rd at night. He said he drank beers and shots.

Eccles was fined $1050 and his licence was disqualified for six months.