CHARGED: The 37-year-old man will face court next month.

A MAN has been charged by police after not only blowing well over the limit but also for allegedly driving unlicensed.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 37-year-old man was pulled over in a Landcruiser by officers on Cummins Rd, Avoca, about 9.45pm last night.

He was charged with driving under the influence after he registered a reading four times of the legal limit.

The man will appear in court on April 5.