THREE TIMES OVER: Justyn Zielke blew 0.162 after the crash.

JUSTYN Zielke was more than three times the legal alcohol limit and unlicensed when he crashed his Commodore through a timber bollard in Zac St and skidded.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on April 7 and driving unlicensed.

He blew 0.162.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it seemed Zielke had gained some insight into how dangerous his conduct was.

He was fined $1400 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.