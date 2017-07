DRIVER Taihako Davis was close to being legally okay to drive but got it wrong - by a whisker.

Davis pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving at Burnett Heads on July 1 with a alcohol reading of 0.051.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin accepted it was a miscalculation on the day after and fined him $200.

She banned Davis from holding a drivers licence for one month.