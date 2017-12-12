Driver back behind the wheel the day after court ban

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

DYLAN Clarke was quick to "thong it” out of Bundaberg Courthouse after getting a suspended jail term for driving while disqualified - three times.

And Christmas Day won't be as merry as it could have been. It was the day Clarke was due to get his licence back - but now that's going to be after Christmas 2023.

Clarke's serious problems began when the teen driver thumbed his nose at what was only a 12-week court disqualification, handed down for a drink-driving offence.

However, 18-year-old Clarke did not keep out of the driver's seat.

Police prosecutor Steve Bardini said Clarke's first offence was on September 26, the day after his disqualification.

He was then caught the following day - both times on the Bruce Highway but hundreds of kilometres apart.

His third offence, on October 12, was at Moore Park Beach.

Wearing thongs, Clarke pleaded guilty to three counts of driving while court disqualified.

Sergeant Bardini said Clarke had been disqualified from September 25 until December 24.

The second time Clarke was driving his Prado while disqualified he told officers who stopped him just after midnight driving south he "did not know” he was disqualified.

Sgt Bardini said Bundaberg police saw Clarke driving at 1pm on October 12. Clarke said he was "going out to get lunch and thought he'd be okay as police were not often seen in Moore Park Beach”.

"Three offences in less than a month - obviously he has no regard for court orders,” Sgt Bardini said.

Mr Lavaring warned Clarke that if he continued to offend he would likely spend time in jail.

Clarke said he came to police attention in the first offence because he was speeding.

When asked where his Prado now was, Clarke said he'd put it in storage at Hervey Bay.

"You won't be needing it for a long time,” Mr Lavaring said.

Clarke was sentenced to three months jail on each charge, to be served concurrently, fully suspended for three years.

Mr Lavaring banned his licence for a further six years, two for each offence.