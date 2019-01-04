DRIVER BACK AFTER CRASH: Derrick keen for racing

SHOOTING FOR A TITLE: South Kolan's Hamish Derrick will compete at the state titles in Gympie this weekend.

MOTORSPORT: Speedway has been a labour of love in more ways than one for the Derrick family for the past month.

South Kolan's Hamish Derrick will compete at the junior sedan state titles in Gympie this weekend for the first time.

But a crash last month put the campaign to compete in doubt.

"We went down to Maryborough for a race and in the first lap of the first race a car got spun around in front of Hamish and he didn't have time to pull up properly,” Hamish's father Owen said.

"He hit the car and rolled him over.

"All the front end was concertinaed up.”

Thankfully, the damage was able to be fixed up but Owen said it the team had been busy to get ready.

"We've been going full bore on it for a month; we had to cut the front half of the car off, then rip the front half of the car off another and put it together,” he said.

"We worked to 2.30am (Thursday morning), painting the car.

"I was up early this morning (Thursday) and Lynden (Dunbabin) and Hamish helped to put stickers on and all the panels on so we are ready.”

The car will be on the grid for Gympie with just a wheel alignment and a quick test out in the family's paddock to do before the event tomorrow.

For Hamish the incident hasn't impacted on his will to race.

"It was a bit of a hard shock but I'm used to it because I've rolled over twice now,” he said.

"I don't get as scared as some of the other drivers.”

He said despite the bumps and bruises along the way in his first season of racing, there had been some highlights.

"We have won one race meeting at Carina,” he said.

"At Carina we've just been trying to learn and get the best out of that track as much as I can.”

Hamish said the focus for this weekend was to go slow and steady early, after the rebuild, and push towards his goal position in the final races.

"I'll try for the first couple of rounds to stay back or get out of everyone's way so I don't get in anyone's way or crashing.

"Then I'll wait until the past couple of rounds to overtake and get past a couple of people.

"I'll try and get to a good position. I'm aiming for a top 10 finish.”

The 15-year-old said he wouldn't be able to compete without the help of his mates, his father and his sponsors who helped repair the car.

The Bundaberg North State High School student will start competing in his Toyota Corolla at 5pm.

He won't be the only racer from the region to compete with more on the other three in tomorrow's paper.