Driver arrested after Bourbong St crash

The scene of a two car crash on Bourbong street.

The scene of a two car crash on Bourbong street.

UPDATE: A driver has been taken into custody following a traffic crash on Bourbong St earlier this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers was described as acting “very aggressive” and was taken into custody, though has not been charged yet.

Paramedics assessed one man and one woman following the crash at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts just before 3pm today.

No injuries were reported by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY Services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Bourbong St.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 3pm and are assessing one male and one female for injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene, though there was no mention of major injuries at this stage.

Westbound traffic along Bourbong St has reportedly been blocked off.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing situation with limited information. More to come.