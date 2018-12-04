Menu
A man was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a truck roll near Mr Coolon.
News

Driver airlifted to hospital after serious truck roll

Ashley Pillhofer
by
4th Dec 2018 7:46 AM

A MAN believed to be from a cattle station in the Bowen Basin was airlifted to the Mackay Base Hospital after a road accident near Mt Coolon yesterday.

A spokeswoman from RACQ CQ Rescue said the 42-year-old driver has "serious" injuries after his truck, which was loaded with stock feed, rolled.

This morning (Tuesday) a Mackay Base Hospital spokeswoman said the man remains in a critical condition. 

 

The accident happened about 8am yesterday on Suttor Development Road. The CQ Rescue spokeswoman said it appeared the man was driving home with stockfeed when the accident occurred.

"It is believed the driver was ejected from the truck's cab during the accident this morning but was conscious and able to be assisted by a passing motorist who took him to Mt Coolon where he was met by ambulance officers from Glenden," she said.

 

The rescue helicopter which had a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew 260km to Mt Coolon to meet the ambulance which was treating the injured man at Mt Coolon at 10am.

The chopper landed on a dirt clearing to treat the patient. He suffered a head injury and other medical complications and arrived at the Mackay Base Hospital about 1.30pm.

This flight was the 591st task for the rescue helicopter this year.

