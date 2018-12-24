Driver accused of hit and run remanded in custody

CHARGES LAID: Police fingerprinted a car involved in a crash on Friday, 30-year-old Damian Jon Buck has since been charged.

Jay Fielding

THE man accused of a 10-day crime spree across the state, including multiple crashes in stolen cars around Bundaberg, has spent Christmas behind bars.

Damian Jon Buck appeared via telephone in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday after being arrested near Rockhampton on Saturday.

The Edmonton man allegedly left a trail of destruction across the region on Friday, forcing traffic from the road at Burrum River and Pine Creek, before hitting a car outside Puddles Car Wash in East Bundaberg about 10.30am.

From there, police allege, Buck fled the scene before he dumped the stolen grey Holden Commodore he was driving in the same street and stole a black Hyundai i20 from a Bundaberg car yard.

The 30-year-old was charged with a string of offences including dangerous driving in relation to an incident on the Gin Gin-Bundaberg Rd on Friday afternoon that left a motorcyclist with serious head and spinal injuries.

Police allege Buck was behind the wheel of the stolen i20 when he caused the crash by performing a u-turn in front of the motorcycle rider.

Buck is accused of then fleeing the scene at speed.

The 30-year-old appeared in court on Monday facing 30 charges including five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of evading police and one count of robbery.

Police allege his offending stretched from Brisbane to Cairns before he was finally arrested Saturday morning following an attempted car-jacking north of Rockhampton.

Police will allege the man abandoned the Hyundai i20 before breaking into a property at Canoona near Yeppoon about 10am and stealing a vehicle from the carport.

The property owner confronted the offender at the property gate, resulting in the man fleeing the scene on foot.

Police will allege he then broke into a car and house at a nearby property.

Officers intercepted Buck near a Bruce Highway rest stop about 11.45am.

On Monday Buck was remanded in custody, he is due to front court again on February 27.