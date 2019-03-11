Driven to return to the city: Van Gisbergen visits

SUPERCARS SUPPORT: Holden fans and siblings Tayin (left), Sage and Kylan Ogilvie meet Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane Van Gisbergen in Bargara at Pacific Blue Car Wash on Saturday.

SUPERCARS SUPPORT: Holden fans and siblings Tayin (left), Sage and Kylan Ogilvie meet Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane Van Gisbergen in Bargara at Pacific Blue Car Wash on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

MOTORSPORT: Former Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen admits he had one regret as he visited the Rum City last weekend.

He should visit these areas more.

Van Gisbergen travelled to Bargara on Saturday to help officially launch Pacific Blue Car Wash.

The company, run by Bundaberg's Nathan Teske, is a sponsor of the Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver for this year's Supercars season.

"It's pretty cool, amazing to see the turnout before and how many love Supercars out here,” Van Gisbergen said.

"We probably don't do enough for regional towns and visiting Supercars (fans) and stuff.”

This is Van Gisbergen's second visit to the region after one almost 10 years ago.

The New Zealander said it was great to have the city behind him.

"Nathan (Teske) has been a massive support of us,” he said.

"Now we're trying to give something back to him and his business.”

The 2016 Supercars champion comes to Bundaberg after finishing second for the round in the series opener in Adelaide with two third places finishes in the first two races.

He and the team could not match the new Ford Mustang, with DJR Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin winning both races.

"We were reasonable, we got two thirds but obviously we want to be better,” he said.

"To get better we need to try to make a few changes.”

Van Gisbergen said the team had already debriefed Adelaide and planned to bounce back in Melbourne this week.

The Australian Grand Prix will host the second round of the series, with points on offer at the venue for just the second time in the history of the series.

"We just go through every- thing we learnt through the weekend,” the 29-year-old said.

"The cars are quite different (this year), so we just need to go through our data, what worked and what didn't (for us).

"Hopefully we can put together a better car for Melbourne.”

Van Gisbergen will hope to replicate the form that gave him the round win at the same venue in 2018.

Joining him will be Todd Hazelwood, with the Supercars driver also in the region this weekend for the opening round of the Bundaberg Kart Club season.

Hazelwood, who dates Bundaberg's Alice Litzow, raced in the 4SS class.

The next round of Supercars starts this Thursday.