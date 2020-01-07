Menu
Kerry Madsen in action in Toowoomba.
Driven for success

BRENDAN BOWERS
7th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
IN A historic night for the Maryborough Speedway, round eight of the World Series sprintcars championship will be held on the Fraser Coast tonight.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is looking forward to the event.

“Congratulations to the organising committee for attracting such an elite and exciting event to Maryborough,” he said.

Mayor Seymour believes it is a great opportunity for speedway enthusiasts to watch the best V8 sprintcars in the country compete.

“It will be a fantastic night of racing,” Mr Seymour said.

Another interested spectator at tonight’s race will be Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood.

He believes that events such as the world series have long-lasting impact on the wider community.

“Events such as this really puts the place on the map to a wider audience.

It brings regional exposure and dollars to the community,” he said.

Collingwood believes that if events of a high standard are run well the participants then become ambassadors for the region.

“They go back and tell their friends about the event and how great the area is.”

He also encourages the community to get out and support the event.

“This event is top-notch and you will not see better racing than this locally this year.”

These are the type of events he believes the Motor Complex could attract.

Gates open at 1pm with racing to commence from 6pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or are available online via the Maryborough Speedway website at www.maryboroughspeedway.com.au

Fraser Coast Chronicle

