Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree north of Childers.
Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree north of Childers.
News

Drive with caution: Man assessed for critical injuries

Rhylea Millar
21st Jan 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution when travelling on the Bruce Highway today after a serious crash at Booyal.

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a four wheel drive with a caravan attached, crashed into a tree north of Childers.

The incident which occurred this morning about 11.23am, on corner of Dallarnil Rd and the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from QAS said one patient has been assessed at the scene for critical injuries.

Northbound traffic is still moving however police have advised motorists delays are possible.

More to come.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Children taken to hospital after ‘post-immersion incident’

        Premium Content Children taken to hospital after ‘post-immersion incident’

        News The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the incident at Bargara last night

        Community hopes to get wheels rolling on upgraded park

        Premium Content Community hopes to get wheels rolling on upgraded park

        News Agnes Water locals have been petitioning for an upgraded skate park facility, so...

        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Bundaberg region’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        Premium Content Bundaberg region’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        News WITH school holidays in the works and a long, hot summer to come, where do you go...