Drive with caution: Man assessed for critical injuries

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree north of Childers.

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution when travelling on the Bruce Highway today after a serious crash at Booyal.

Paramedics from QAS arrived on scene after a four wheel drive with a caravan attached, crashed into a tree north of Childers.

The incident which occurred this morning about 11.23am, on corner of Dallarnil Rd and the Bruce Highway.

A spokeswoman from QAS said one patient has been assessed at the scene for critical injuries.

Northbound traffic is still moving however police have advised motorists delays are possible.

More to come.