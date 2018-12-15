Drive thru to a fruitful outlook this Christmas season

COLOURFUL ARRAY: Mel and Andrew from Drive Thru to the Lettuce Patch display some of their Christmas produce.

MID-DECEMBER means one of two things for people in Bundaberg - Christmas carols and fruit for foodies.

Mangoes, lychees and cherries are three popular fruits on everyone's shopping list this time of year and for Mel Burg and Andrew Dowling at Drive Thru to the Lettuce Patch it's no different. The little shop at the base of the Hummock was abuzz yesterday with people browsing the colourful array of fruit.

Mel said Christmas was a particularly busy time for them and, while the likes of mangoes, lychees and cherries were a hit among customers, peaches, nectarines and hybrid pineapples were similarly a top purchase.

A new addition to the Patch was a sign urging people not to squeeze or touch the mangoes and a display "touching mango”.

Mel said the installation of a sign was prompted after last year's spate of people swapping and touching the mangoes but when a "do not touch the mangoes” sign proved unwavering, she turned to Facebook for help.

She said the sign and designated "touching mango” was a customer's idea, who's been rewarded with a tray of mangoes.

With a heap of hilarious options, she said there would be several messages set to make their way on the board.

To pick up fruit and vegetables from Drive Thru to the Lettuce Patch, head to 482 Bargara Rd, Qunaba, between 8am-5.30pm.