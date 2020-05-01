Drive-through support for school’s families

Woongarra State School chaplain Paula Dalrymple was able to give food to parents at the drive-through as they picked up school supplies.

AFTER not being able to run their free school breakfasts for a couple of weeks Woongarra State School was pleased to find a way to still offer food to families today.

School chaplain Paula Dalrymple said the school usually held free breakfasts twice a week but using stocked supplies and a donation from Global Care, it could distribute groceries to families.

“When I went in to pick up my normal breakfast supplies from Global Care she said, ‘Coles have donated all these boxes of cereals, spreads, fruits, everything’,” Ms Dalrymple said.

“So along with the normal breakfast things we are able to give out a whole lot of groceries to families that are really in need.

“We put out a message that said if your circumstances might benefit from some extra food items, no questions asked, we are happy to help you out at this time.”

Woongarra State School staff members Georgina Haslemore, Kim Sologinkin, Kylie Chapman, Paula Dalrymple and Tania Collins handed out food to parents at the drive-through as they picked up school supplies.

Ms Dalrymple said the donation conveniently coincided with the school’s last drive-through pick up of supplies until attendance was re-evaluated.

“I suggested when families come to pick up their school packs we hand out all our breakfast supplies,” she said.

“A lot of these families have lost jobs or have had decreased hours of work, a lot of families are in financial hardship at the moment.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to give these families these extra goods.”

Ms Dalrymple said she also worked as a chaplain at two other schools so organised similar initiatives there as well.

“I have set the very same thing up at Sharon State School so this afternoon they will have their school materials and groceries.

“Avondale State School is a smaller school so we have already started handing out some food to families and because they are more isolated they have been so grateful.”

Ms Dalrymple said she had spoken to another chaplain and other schools might also join in.