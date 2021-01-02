DRIVE SAFE: Paramedics respond to single-vehicle crash

Bundaberg paramedics have responded to multiple crashes in the last week, including a tragic fatal.

Sadly it’s been a busy time for local paramedics who have attended to at least nine roadside incidents in the last week, one of which was fatal.

Crews from QAS arrived at Gin Gin Rd, Sharon, on Saturday morning, about 1.23am.

The single-vehicle incident occurred when the vehicle crashed down an embankment.

One patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for precautionary reasons.

It comes after the devastating death of a 35-year-old female driver on New Year’s Eve.

She was driving on Bucca Rd about 9pm, when her vehicle collided with a tree.

Bundaberg Acting Inspector Michael McGarry told the NewsMail yesterday, that the tragic incident was a reminder to tell your loved ones to remember the fatal five and to drive safely and to conditions.