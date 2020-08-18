Drive for pack of smokes costs man more than $2000

Iain Stringer pleaded guilty to seven offences after driving a car, which was unregistered and had the wrong number plates attached, to buy cigarettes. Photo: Social Media

A COURT has heard how a man drove a car which was unregistered, uninsured and with the wrong numbers plates all for a packet of smokes.

Iain Stringer pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to seven offences.

He was also in breach of a community service order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police pulled Stringer over on Goodwood Rd at 11.45pm on March 25.

The court heard Stringer was nervous and avoided eye contact with police when they approached him.

Police did checks and found the plates on the car were registered to another vehicle.

Stringer told police the car he was driving had been unregistered for two years as he had only recently repaired it.

He said the plates belonged to another car he owned that was damaged in a crash.

The court heard Stringer only used the car he was intercepted in so he could drive to the servo to get some cigarettes.

Stringer’s driver’s licence had also expired 38 days earlier and told police he knew it was due to expire but was unaware the date had passed.

During a search of the car a homemade knife was found under the driver’s seat floor mat.

Stringer, who represented himself in court, told Magistrate Andrew Moloney that work got in the way of him completing his community service order.

Mr Moloney took into account Stringer’s plea of guilty and considered it came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account the offences were a lot less serious to those on Stringer’s history.

For the seven offences Stringer was fined $900 and he was also fined $300 for breaching the community service order.

Stringer was resentenced for the earlier offences for which he was given community service with a $1000 fine.