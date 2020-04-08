Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Gabriel Caulton celebrated his eighth birthday this year at home in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin
Offbeat

Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit

Heidi Petith
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUCASIA'S Gabriel Caulton could not party with friends for his eighth birthday.

But his family did not let coronavirus restrictions dampen all the festivities.

After seeing drive-by birthday parade videos on Facebook, mum Heidi Caulton asked residents from the suburb for help to surprise Gabriel with his own.

About 10 cars took part in the drive-by celebration on Friday, which helped make up for Gabriel's disappointment at not being able to spend his birthday at Timezone, Ms Caulton said.

"I think it gave everyone five minutes to forget about what's going on in the world … it was a bit of fun," she said.

Gabriel thought it was a "great" surprise with people bringing him presents and a teddy bear.

"It was like a little parade," Gabriel said.

"Thank you everyone."

The novel drive-by parades have recently gained traction on social media as a way to celebrate birthdays while following social distancing rules.

birthday party birthday party covid-19 bucasia coronavirus mackay mackay region
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland has recorded another nine coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state total to 943, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warning of the potential of another...

        Bundaberg couple speak of life in quarantine in Italy

        premium_icon Bundaberg couple speak of life in quarantine in Italy

        News Hearts are broken, as the beautiful country is in mourning and fear

        Beach find takes away sea-renity

        premium_icon Beach find takes away sea-renity

        News SNAKES on seashore may sound like the start of a joke, but for one beachgoer, the...

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?