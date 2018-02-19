Drinks at Archies Beach ends with court date

Tests showed the P-plater had an alcohol reading of .049.

JOSHUA John Stanmore had no idea relaxing in the driver's seat of his mate's car at Archies Beach would get him into trouble.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said on December 7 police approached the car with four occupants inside and observed the keys were in the ignition.

Stanmore told police he had driven the car from Bundaberg to Bargara.

Stanmore said the group had been at the beach for a couple of hours and he had since consumed two cans of Jack Daniels and a Corona.

Stanmore pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit, was fined $250 and lost his licence for three months.