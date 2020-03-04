Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Matthew Waites faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Matthew Waites faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTECTING his cousin landed one young man in the watchhouse after a night of drinking went awry.

Matthew Albury Claude Waites, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 4.10am, Roma police were alerted to a disturbance on Luff St.

They attended the scene where a fight on the street involving multiple people was in progress.

After they arrested one of the offenders involved, Waites attempted to pull him away, continually getting in between police and the man, with police repeatedly telling him “to move along”.

After further attempts to obstruct police from arresting the offender and warnings to stop, Waites retorted “arrest me then”.

Officers fulfilled his request.

Waites was then transported to Roma watchhouse where the court heard he became compliant with police.

Waites’ lawyer Laurie Parker told the court that on the night in question he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and had been trying to protect his older cousin.

“He now knows he can’t get in the way of police doing their duty,” Mr Parker said.

Waites pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Drinking is getting you into some trouble,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You need to be aware of how much you are drinking.”

Waites was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        premium_icon Concerns aged care proposal will leave regional funding gap

        Politics THE body representing aged care providers says regional home care services are going to be left in the lurch if proposed legislation goes ahead.

        Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        premium_icon Why Guzman y Gomez has closed its doors... for now

        Business Business updates customers on what's happening

        Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        premium_icon Man's warning: Elderly mum and dad scammed by 'friends'

        Crime Man's warning not to trust all 'friendly' people

        KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        premium_icon KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

        News Court hears man had downed 12 schooners before driving