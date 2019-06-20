Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

More Stories

crime custody drink driving

Top Stories

    Jury to decide if man caused severe injuries to boy, 2

    premium_icon Jury to decide if man caused severe injuries to boy, 2

    Crime A JURY has retired to determine whether a Bundaberg man intentionally assaulted his girlfriend's two-year-old son at their Bargara home.

    Couple's tears for pony the RSPCA says is better off dead

    Couple's tears for pony the RSPCA says is better off dead

    Pets & Animals Call for pony's life to be saved, but group says it's suffering

    Aboriginal locals warn of boycott amid health change

    premium_icon Aboriginal locals warn of boycott amid health change

    Health Bundy indigenous anxious about Integrated Team Care program changes

    Small businesses air hopes for local budget

    premium_icon Small businesses air hopes for local budget

    Council News Bundaberg business people list what they want from council budget