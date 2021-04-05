DRINK DRIVERS: Man crashed car, now has plates in pelvis

Two men have learnt the hard way what happens when they decide to drive after consuming alcohol.

Both men faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with alcohol related driving offences.

Rodney Laurence White pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit after he crashed his car at Winfield on January 9.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court police were called to the single-vehicle crash at 9.30pm on Duck Creek Rd.

White was the sole occupant of the car, which he crashed after failing to negotiate a bend.

A blood sample was taken which returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.124.

Sgt Klaassen told the court White sustained serious injuries which included a fractured hip.

White, who represented himself, told the court he was “very sorry” for what he did and that he shouldn’t have started the car that night.

He said as a result of his injuries he required surgery to put plates in his pelvis.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account White’s plea of guilty and said he was a “classic example of drinking and driving”.

White was fined $900 and disqualified from holding a licence for five months.

Anil Bogati also faced court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

Bogati was randomly pulled over by police on March 4 when he was driving on McLean St.

He participated in a breath test where he blew a reading of 0.171.

Bogati told the court he was “willing to take the punishment” and that he shouldn’t have driven.

Mr Moloney took into account Bogati’s plea of guilty came at an early opportunity, but couldn’t ignore the size of the reading.

Bogati was fined $1000 and was disqualified from holding a licence for seven months.

