Drink drivers busted by police

CHILDERS police had a busy weekend catching drink drivers.

At 10pm on Saturday, a 34-year-old man blew 0.133 on Buxton Rd.

At 12.30am on Saturday, a 20-year-old man blew 0.129 on Churchill St, Childers.

And at 9.15pm on Friday night, a 42-year-old woman crashed into a parked vehicle on Station Rd, Horton.

She was subsequently breath tested and blew 0.152.

At 3pm on Friday, a 63-year-old man blew 0.065 at Buxton.

The 20-year-old man man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 4, and the other three will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on August 18, charged with drink driving.