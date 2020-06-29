Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A drink driver has been disqualified for six months.
Crime

Drink-driver with shocking reading lucky to escape injury

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:41 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRINK-DRIVER has been told by a magistrate she was fortunate she did not significantly injure herself or anyone else.

Alexandria Whale, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard the Maroochydore woman crashed into a table drain, and after the crash injured herself.

She was located and provided medical assistance and smelt strongly of alcohol, had glassy red eyes and was slurring her speech.

The court heard she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had been pressured into drinking that night and eventually succumbed.

Whale told the court she had since been on a full alcohol detox which had been successful and she no longer drank alcohol.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told her she was "fortunate" she didn't significantly injure herself or anyone else.

She was convicted and fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

