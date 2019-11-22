Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of the horror smash at the intersection of Windermere and Hummock Rds.
Police at the scene of the horror smash at the intersection of Windermere and Hummock Rds.
News

Drink driver to be sentenced over fatal crash

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE drunk driver who caused a fatal crash on Hummock Rd which killed Bundaberg university lecturer, Dr Phillip Donaldson in 2015 will finally be sentenced next year.

Adam James Fromm pleaded guilty yesterday in the Bundaberg District Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fromm, who is currently in custody, appeared by videolink yesterday before Judge Anthony Rafter.

The NewsMail reported in 2015 Fromm's Toyota was travelling north along the Hummock Rd and went through the stop sign at speed.

A blood specimen indicated Fromm returned a blood-alcohol level equivalent to 0.139 per cent.

The car hit Mr Donaldson's vehicle at force, causing it to spin and hit a wooden power pole which encroached the vehicle and pushed the passenger seating into the driver's seating area.

An autopsy revealed Dr Donaldson's autopsy result showed he suffered head injuries which directly led to his death.

The matter is expected to be mentioned in January before sentencing with a date yet to be set.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg district court fatal crrash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillor will not run for next term

        premium_icon Councillor will not run for next term

        News DIVISION 6 councillor Scott Rowleson said he would not be running in next year’s local government election.

        Mayor plans investigation into scheme

        premium_icon Mayor plans investigation into scheme

        News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is expected to announce an invsetigation into a house...

        EXCLUSIVE: $5.4 million boost for regional medical program

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: $5.4 million boost for regional medical program

        News THE Wide Bay region will receive nearly three million dollars in funding with the...

        Climate debate heats up

        premium_icon Climate debate heats up

        News Labor politicians have shared their outlook on climate change following the fires...