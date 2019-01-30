Beers, tequila at kid’s party before car crash

Scott Andrew Fulton, 40, drank around 10 beers and tequila at a kids’ birthday party before crashing his car

A CONCRETER who had "seven or eight or 10" beers at a nine-year-old child's birthday party, followed by four shots of tequila, is lucky to be alive after wrecking his car when he tried to "roll a dart" while driving home pissed.

Scott Andrew Fulton pleaded guilty in Darwin Local Court on Monday to driving without due care and high-range drink-driving after crashing his car while assembling a roll-your-own as he drove towards the T-junction on the corner of Sandpiper Rd and Currawong Dr in Howard Springs.

Judge Elisabeth Armitage said Fulton had "a lot of grog on board" and "that's probably one of the reasons you weren't welcome at that children's party".

Fulton, a concreter, said he had been drinking since shortly after he knocked off work at 2pm.

The court heard Fulton, who was self-represented in court, "failed to turn to the left or right" when he reached the intersection and ploughed through a wire fence.

Fulton was at first unable to free himself from the wrecked car, and a blood sample taken later at hospital showed a blood-alcohol reading of 0.22.

When asked why he had crashed, Fulton said: "My f*cking mate asked me to leave."

"I was rolling a dart when I crashed."

He said he had been drinking "VB, seven or eight or 10, and tequila".

Fulton, a father-of-two, told the court on Monday that he "should have got a taxi home".

"I've got two kids at home, I shouldn't have driven home," he said.

Ms Armitage said Fulton was lucky to have walked away from the prang.

"People have got to grow up, grow a brain and stop getting into cars with a skinful of grog," she said.

She fined Fulton $1000 and disqualified him from driving for a year, and warned him he would likely end up in jail if he got back behind the wheel before he got his licence back.

"You've made one stupid decision about driving … don't make another one," she said.