Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with head injuries after crash

        News QAS were called to Moore Park Beach in the early hours of this morning following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

        Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        premium_icon Christmas Day rapist too risky to release

        Crime A RAPIST who first offended when he was a teenager more than 40 years ago will be...

        Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        premium_icon Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

        News WHILE there’s still plenty of prawns to fill your Christmas Day menu, the drought...

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.