Drink driver off the road after fleeing crash scene

'I'M SORRY': Brett Bayldon outside Bundaberg Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

BRETT Bayldon had a few too many drinks when he crashed his Commodore through a Bundaberg fence and fled the scene.

But sharp-eyed witnesses took his registration number and when police came knocking at his home later that night he sheepishly admitted what he had done.

His dented Commodore was found in the back yard.

A repentant Bayldon said he would pay for the damage when he pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving with a blood alcohol reading of 0.135% on May 5.

"It was just a big mistake,” he said.

"It was a gravel road there. I kind of lost control, my car went through the fence, I over-corrected.

"I'll pay. I'm sorry I freaked out and left. It was the wrong thing.”

Prosecutor Sergeant Steven Bardini said Bayldon at first denied involvement in the crash.

When Bayldon said he did "own up” to the offence, Magistrate Belinda Merrin said that was only after it became obvious to him he'd been caught out.

She said it was concerning he had previous drink driving and drug offences and had been disqualified.

"I can impose imprisonment for this offence. Is that what I have to do to deter you?” Ms Merrin said.

"No,” came Bayldon's quick reply.

He said he drove after having an argument with his girlfriend.

"I didn't mean to crash into the fence,” he said.

"I know you didn't. You were too intoxicated to control the car. You were nearly three times the legal limit,” Ms Merrin said.

Bayldon was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months. The sawman said he would walk to work.