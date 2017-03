OFFICERS from the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit have detected an allegedly unlicensed, drink-driver speeding at more than 40kmh above the limit.

The 45-year-old Cooroy man was pulled over on Childers Rd at Elliott about 2.15pm Wednesday after he was clocked at 141kmh in a 100kmh zone.

The driver provided a positive roadside breath test, with a alcohol concentration of 0.086%.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 13.