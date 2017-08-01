Drink driver has too much cider, not enough noodle

NOODLE: John Pritchard said he drank two jugs of cider the night before and only ate instant noodles before crashing on Saturday, July 22.

Cider and noodles - don't mix just ask drink-driver John Pritchard, who rolled his van after having both.

Pritchard was out driving early to go and pick strawberries with four others on Saturday, July 22.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said police were called at 7.35am to the single-vehicle crash on Moorlands Rd.

They found a white van was on its side after rolling over.

The four people travelling inside escaped injury.

Pritchard said he was running late for work and driving at 110kmh on a wide sweeping bend when he lost control in gravel.

He said he drank two jugs of cider the night before and only ate instant noodles that morning before driving.

He recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.086.

Pritchard, a British national, said he worked as a strawberry picker and was not earning much money.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined him $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.