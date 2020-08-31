Menu
Father-of-two Jay Glenn Hamms pleaded guilty to drink driving while his four-year-old was in the car.
News

Drink-driver crashes with 4yo in car, ‘flees scene’

by Bianca Hrovat
31st Aug 2020 5:25 PM
Nundah man Jay Glenn Hams was driving his four-year-old son home from the skate park when he crashed his ute into a parked car on Robinson Rd, Zillmere, hitting it with such force the tray was ripped out and fell onto the street, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

The child's bike and a skateboard landed two houses away from the impact point, according to police prosecutor sergeant Val Crossley.

Hams, 39, had a few heavy beers with his mates before getting behind the wheel and later blew a reading more than double the legal limit at 0.109 per cent.

In an effort to evade police, Hams "fled the scene", dumped the car on Davenport Rd, Zillmere, and reported the vehicle as stolen.

"Police spoke to (Hams) and during the conversation detected the smell of liquor, and reasonably suspected him to be the driver of the vehicle," Sgt Crossley said.

A McDonalds receipt found in the dumped car led police to discover CCTV footage that showed Hams in possession of the car prior to the crash.

Hams pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

He was convicted and fined $650, and disqualified from driving for three months.

Originally published as Drink-driver crashes with 4yo in car, 'flees scene'

