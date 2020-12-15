Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol, after crashing his vehicle.
A man has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol, after crashing his vehicle.
News

Assistant police commissioner's son brings drink-drive shame

Ross Irby
15th Dec 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO full-strength beers and a gin and coke were likely contributors to a car crash involving a driver who was more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Liam Codd had an alcohol reading of 0.162 after police were called to a crash at 3.30am in Springfield Lakes.

Liam Michael Codd, 24, from Balmoral, pleaded guilty to driving UIL on Saturday July 18.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said officers went to Springfield Lakes Boulevard and found a damaged silver Mitsubishi with three flat tyres.

There was also damage to street signs and a rock wall at a roundabout.

Ward was seen near the car using a mobile phone and told police he was the driver.

"He said he had two heavy beers and a gin and coke the night before," Sgt Dick said.

Defence lawyer Catherine Cuthbert said Codd had a mental health diagnosis and used alcohol instead of appropriate medication.

"He has written his motor vehicle off. He had to pay a debt of $14,500," Ms Cuthbert said.

"His father is Brisbane assistant police commissioner Brian Codd. So it is a great shame what he has done.

"I ask for some leniency as it is his first time before the courts. He is a promising young man."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Codd had no criminal history, and noted his licence was suspended in October.

Ms MacCallum fined Codd $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

She warned him that he would then have to go on the costly Interlock program to be able to drive.

More Stories

Show More
drink driving ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIT UP: It’s game on for better lighting at Salter Oval

        Premium Content LIT UP: It’s game on for better lighting at Salter Oval

        News A BOOST to provide better lighting at Salter Oval has come as welcome news for lovers of sport in the region.

        • 15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        Premium Content ‘UNUSUAL’: Stranger made teen drive her around, draw cash

        News The court heard the victim felt “intimidated” and “under duress”.

        Drug fiend fisher’s stealing spree hits $4.4k snag

        Premium Content Drug fiend fisher’s stealing spree hits $4.4k snag

        News One of the stolen items was a knife block worth nearly $1500.

        BARREL O’ INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

        Premium Content BARREL O’ INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

        News Ever wonder what goes into creating your favourite drop? We sat down with Duncan...