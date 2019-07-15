Drink driver counts cost of kind act for stranger

DRINK DRIVER: Jaylan Tyler Bonney pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A 20-YEAR-OLD'S decision to drive a stranger home could have been fatal after a crash on Anzac Day.

Agnes Water man Jaylan Tyler Bonney pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to driving under the influence of alcohol after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.171.

The recently qualified electrician was dropped to a tavern after working on Anzac Day where he caught the courtesy bus home.

The bus stopped outside the front of Bonney's home and upon exiting the vehicle another person followed.

The court heard Bonney barely knew the person and decided to take him home himself.

However, the drive would soon come to a crashing halt.

Wet weather had left multiple puddles of water on the road and after hitting one, Mr Bonney crashed his vehicle at approximately 10pm.

When authorities arrived on scene Mr Bonney's passenger had to be cut from the vehicle, but neither of them were injured.

Upon being taken to hospital, a blood test was performed and the high blood alcohol reading was returned.

It wasn't the first time Mr Bonney had been caught driving with alcohol in his system after being caught with a much lower reading in June last year.

The court heard as a result of losing his licence Mr Bonney had lost his job and was taking measures to seek employment such as obtaining appropriate certificates to work at the mines.

His relationship with his former girlfriend also suffered as he wasn't able to drive down south to keep the long-distance relationship going.

Bonney's lawyer told the court he had undertaken and completed an online Queensland Traffic Offenders Program and presented Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan with a certificate of completion and a work book completed by Mr Bonney for the course.

Ms Hartigan took into account Bonney's guilty plea when sentencing and also his previous drink-driving offence.

"In particular I take into account extra-curial punishment that has occurred in this matter, in that you have lost your employment and your relationship - in which you weren't able to drive to continue that long distance relationship,” she said.

Bonney (pictured) was fined a total for $1100 and has been disqualified from driving for a period of nine months.