Drink driver caught staggering to Maccas

Ross Irby | 16th Jun 2017 8:32 AM
Drunk maccas run leads to court.
Drunk maccas run leads to court.

SANDEEP Singh was seen 'staggering' outside a Bundaberg hotel at 2.30 on a Sunday morning before getting into a car and driving off.

Minutes later police saw his car stopped on a road and Singh staggering along a footpath.

Prosecutor Sen Const Andrew Blunt told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Singh had almost been hit by another car in the hotel carpark.

And after stopping his car down the road Sgt Blunt said Singh "staggered in front of police and went to McDonalds”.

Singh at first told officers he was not the driver and that the driver had ran away.

Singh was tested and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.194.

This week Singh pleaded guilty in court to driving under the influence (0.194) at 2.30am on April 9, and driving unlicensed when suspended on May 7.

Sen Const Blunt said Singh had been suspended from driving when he was intercepted by police driving home at 2.45am on May 7.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Singh 0.194 was a very high blood alcohol reading.

And because he was found driving just weeks later when suspended there would be "significant consequences” for him.

"It is not safe for you to do that (drink drive) or for other road users. You were obviously very intoxicated,” she said.

"I feel sorry for what I did,” Singh said.

Singh was fined $200 and disqualified for two years for driving when suspended.

And fined $1050 and disqualified for six months for driving under the influence

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  court mcdonalds police

