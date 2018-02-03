Drink-driver busted on dog food run

ALL Marie-Josee Isabelle Caplet wanted to do was drive to Bundaberg to get food for her dogs.

The problem was she had drunk several cans of gin and coke throughout the day.

On November 10, about 9.15pm Caplet travelled from her Moore Park Beach home to North Bundaberg.

Police pulled over Caplet along Queen St for an RBT and she returned an alcohol reading of 0.075.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Caplet had spaced out her drinks that day but had forgotten to go to the local supermarkets to pick up dog food.

Mr Messenger asked Magistrate Belinda Merrin to consider that it was Caplet's first drink-driving offence.

Caplet pleaded guilty to drink-driving, was fined $350 and was disqualified from driving for one month.